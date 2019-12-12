Thursday’s Mini-Report, 12.12.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A long day: “The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public discussion about amendments to the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump: abuse of power and obstructing Congress. The first meeting on Wednesday night saw a debate among lawmakers before a scheduled vote on Thursday on the two articles before sending it to the House floor. The Thursday session began at 9 a.m.”

* I don’t think Gaetz is good at this: “Republicans dragged Hunter Biden’s name through the mud Thursday at the House Judiciary Committee meeting on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., recounted Biden’s admitted past drug abuse – which quickly backfired when Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., hinted at the Florida lawmaker’s own past substance abuse problems.”

* Election Day in the UK: “Millions of voters headed to the polls across the United Kingdom on Thursday for the country’s third nationwide general election in less than five years.”

* Notable Senate confirmation, Part I: “The Senate on Thursday confirmed Dr. Stephen Hahn to lead the Food and Drug Administration despite concerns about how he will confront the growing problem of underage vaping.”

* Notable Senate confirmation, Part II: “The United States has a new ambassador to Russia after the Senate voted Thursday to confirm the No. 2 official at the State Department to the post. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan was confirmed by a 70-22 vote.”

* A case worth watching: “A federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to toss out a lawsuit over missing notes documenting President Donald Trump’s face-to-face meetings with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.”

* An amazing story out of Kentucky: “The family of a man pardoned by Gov. Matt Bevin for a homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 Knox County home invasion raised $21,500 at a political fundraiser last year to retire debt from Bevin’s 2015 gubernatorial campaign…. The Friday order was one of 428 pardons and commutations Bevin issued since his narrow loss in November to Democrat Andy Beshear, who was sworn into office Tuesday. The beneficiaries include one offender convicted of raping a child, another who hired a hit man to kill his business partner and a third who killed his parents.”

* The president’s character on public display: “President Donald Trump mocked teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter on Thursday after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, calling her win ‘ridiculous’ and suggesting she take anger management classes.”

* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: “Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) underwent surgery in Washington on Tuesday to have a heart stent placed after having chest pains.”

