Thursday’s Mini-Report, 10.19.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* I’m not sure Spain is making things better: “The standoff over Catalonia intensified significantly on Thursday as the Spanish government said it would take emergency measures to halt a secessionist drive in the economically vital and politically restive northeastern region.”

* At least someone’s impressed: “President Trump on Thursday said the federal response to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico deserves a grade of 10 out of 10 as he met at the White House with Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of the U.S. territory. ‘I would say it’s a 10,’ Trump said.”

* What a strange story: “Chad is a top U.S. partner in the fight against terrorism in Africa, so it seemed odd to many experts when the country was added to the list of nations affected by President Donald Trump’s third travel ban, issued in September. Apparently, a shortage of passport paper is partly to blame.”

* Worth watching: “Sen. John McCain has become the first Republican to sign on to a draft bill from Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner that would increase the transparency of political advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook. The move, announced Wednesday, marks a win for the bill’s Democratic authors, who have been working for weeks to secure GOP support.”

* NPR’s “Embedded” podcast team examined “charitable giving by Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles. It found the organization appears to have fallen short of its bold claims of philanthropic giving.”

* Maybe Trump can hang his fake painting next to his fake Time magazine cover: “There are two versions of French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s ‘Two Sisters (On The Terrace).’ One has hung in the Art Institute of Chicago since 1933. The other is in President Donald Trump’s New York apartment. But one of them is a fake – and the Art Institute says it isn’t the one in Chicago.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.