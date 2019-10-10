Thursday’s Mini-Report, 10.10.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Look for more on this on tonight’s show: “Two foreign-born associates of Rudy Giuliani who gave money to a political action committee supporting President Donald Trump were arrested Wednesday night on criminal charges tied to an alleged effort to influence U.S. politics with illegal campaign contributions.”

* Perry subpoena: “House Democrats issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday, the latest salvo in the party’s impeachment probe into whether President Donald Trump abused his power through his interactions with the leadership of Ukraine.”

* Turkey: “Shells and rockets landed in several Turkish border towns on Thursday, killing four civilians, one of them an infant, and wounding 70, in a sharp escalation of the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdish-led militia that fought alongside American forces in the campaign against Islamist extremists in northern Syria.”

* In related news: “The U.S. military is taking custody of several dozen high-value Islamic State detainees, including two British men accused of involvement in the militant group’s summary executions of American and other Western hostages. The action is designed to prevent their escape or release from camps in Syria, where they have been guarded by Kurdish forces now under threat from Turkey’s incursion, according to U.S. officials.”

* Pacific Gas & Electric Corp: “Californians from the governor on down slammed the state’s largest utility Wednesday for rolling blackouts that could plunge up to 2 million people into darkness as it scrambles to keep its power lines from sparking wildfires.”

* Team Trump shifts on Huawei: “The White House has signed off on special licenses for some U.S. companies to do some business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., according to a person familiar with the process.”

* Another story worth keeping an eye on: “Soviet-born businessman who helped President Donald Trump’s personal attorney dig for dirt in Ukraine on his political opponents also helped raise significant sums of money last year for Ron DeSantis as he campaigned to become Florida’s governor.”

See you tomorrow.