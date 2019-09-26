Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.26.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Last year, former Republican Rep. Darrell Issa retired instead of seeking re-election in California’s 49th district. Today, he’s set to launch a new campaign in California’s 50th district, where incumbent Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) is facing multiple criminal indictments.

* Remember when Tom Price was forced to resign in disgrace from Donald Trump’s cabinet after repeatedly misusing public funds? Price is now reportedly hoping that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will appoint him to the U.S. Senate after Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) steps down at the end of the year for health reasons.

* Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) wrote on Twitter this morning, “There is a lot in the whistleblower complaint that is concerning. We need to fully investigate all of the allegations addressed in the letter, and the first step is to talk to the whistleblower.” Hurd recently announced his retirement, which makes it easier for him to take positions like these,

* At a press conference yesterday, Donald Trump was asked, “Why should the American people then be comfortable with an American president asking a foreign leader for information about an American citizen?” His response included a reflection on the 2016 electoral college tally – Trump continues to get the numbers wrong – adding, “I can’t help it that my opponent didn’t go to Wisconsin.”

* On a related note, the president isn’t the only one thinking about 2016. The Washington Post reported this week, “A Facebook page called ‘I Love America’ that featured patriotic themes, rippling flags and pro-Trump memes was closed Monday after it turned out to be run by Ukrainians.”

* Despite a slow fundraising start, Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign has some money in the bank, and it’s poised to start spending it: Politico reported this week that Team Warren is launching “an early-state ad campaign of at least $10 million.”

* And in Wisconsin, where Rep. Sean Duffy (R) is resigning for family reasons, Gov. Tony Evers (D) announced this week that there will be a congressional special election to fill the vacancy on Jan. 27, following a Dec. 30 primary.