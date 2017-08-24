Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.24.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A federal district court judge yesterday issued a permanent injunction, blocking the enforcement of Texas’ voter-ID law. Rick Hasen’s analysis is worth your time.

* In Virginia’s gubernatorial race, the state’s Republican Party used Twitter yesterday to accuse Ralph Northam (D) of turning his back on his “family’s heritage” by endorsing the removal of Confederate monuments from public property. When the Virginia Republican Party realized that its rhetoric echoed racist talking points, GOP officials apologized and deleted the tweets.

* Politico reports that Donald Trump, during his visit to Phoenix this week, held a private meeting with several prospective primary rivals to Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, was reportedly on hand for the conversation.

* Though no major news organizations have polled Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election primary runoff, Decision Desk HQ sponsored an Opinion Savvy poll of likely Republican voters and found Roy Moore with a 17-point lead over appointed Sen. Luther Strange. That’s roughly in line with a JMC Analytics poll released a few days ago. (Note: neither of these pollsters has a sterling reputation.)

* Quinnipiac’s new national poll shows Trump’s approval rating at 35%. The latest Washington Post/ABC News poll, meanwhile, puts the president’s support at 37%.

* And in Nevada, where state Republicans aren’t pleased about having lost their legislative majorities, GOP officials are trying to launch recall campaigns in three state legislative districts.