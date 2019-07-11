Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.11.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* LULAC, a Hispanic civil-rights organization, is hosting a presidential forum in Milwaukee today, and attendees will hear from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), former HUD Secretary Julian Castro (D), and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

* As Rachel noted on the show last night, the Sanders campaign has unveiled an “anti-endorsement” list, taking pride in some of the Vermont senator’s high-profile critics.

* Sanders also had an op-ed in the Washington Post yesterday on racial equality. Warren recently had a related piece in Essence, which approached the same issue in a different way.

* On a related note, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) is releasing his plan today to “dismantle racist structures and systems” in the federal government.

* And speaking of candidates with plans, Warren unveiled her blueprint yesterday on accelerating the U.S. shift to clean-energy sources, while former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is presenting his foreign-policy vision today in a speech in New York this afternoon.

* In a bite of a surprise, former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam (R) announced this morning that he will not run for his state’s open U.S. Senate seat next year. Expect the GOP primary field to get very crowded, very quickly.

* And as difficult as this may be to believe, Robert Foster, a Republican candidate for governor in Mississippi, this week asked a woman reporter to bring a man along to shadow his campaign. According to the GOP candidate, this would help avoid any “opportunities for an awkward situation.”