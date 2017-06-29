Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.29.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Congress prepares for a week-long break, the AFL-CIO is preparing a media campaign in five states – Alaska, Ohio, West Virginia, Nevada, and Maine – against the Republicans’ health care plan.

* Donald Trump’s fundraiser last night at his own D.C. hotel reportedly raised in upwards of $10 million for his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

* Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), the current chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, reportedly told a group of donors that the current “political climate” is interfering with the party’s recruiting efforts for the 2018 cycle.

* Our Revolution, the organization created by Bernie Sanders in the wake of his presidential campaign, will now be led by former state Sen. Nina Turner of Ohio. She’s replacing Jeff Weaver, who managed the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential bid.

* The day after Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) physically assaulted a journalist and lied about it, the Republican reportedly received a campaign contribution from Frederick G. Smith, the vice president and director of Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

* And in Alabama, appointed U.S. Sen. Luther Strange (R), worried about a primary ahead of his special election, has released a new ad bragging about “supporting President Trump’s agenda.” The new commercial features Donald Trump vowing to build a border wall, which Strange says he enthusiastically supports.