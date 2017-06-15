Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.15.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New Jersey, one of only two states holding gubernatorial races this year, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows former Ambassador Phil Murphy (D) with a huge lead over Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R), 55% to 26%, though much of the state’s electorate does not yet have a preference.

* The same poll found New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) with a ridiculous 15% approval rating among his own constituents. It’s the lowest level of support Quinnipiac has found for any governor of any state in decades.

* Two years ago in Virginia, Democrats ran candidates in just 56 of the House of Delegates’ 100 legislative districts. This year, that number will be 87.

* In Gallup’s daily tracking poll, Donald Trump’s disapproval rating reached 60% this week, the worst number of his presidency to date. Since Watergate, only two presidents have ever reached 60% disapproval in Gallup surveys: Trump and George W. Bush. The latter was in his second term when his support crashed; the former reached this threshold after five months.

* Similarly, a new Associated Press poll found 64% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance, and 65% believe the president doesn’t respect the nation’s “democratic institutions and traditions.”

* In Illinois, J.B. Pritzker is solidifying his position as the Democrats’ top choice in next year’s gubernatorial primary, picking up a very early endorsement from the Illinois AFL-CIO. The Democratic primary isn’t until March 2018, which is still nine months away.

* And Virginia’s Corey Stewart, fresh off his far-better-than-expected performance in this week’s Republican gubernatorial primary, is now eyeing a U.S. Senate race next year against incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine (D),