Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.13.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Nevada, the latest Monmouth University poll found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading the Democrats’ presidential field with 36%, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) with 19%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 13%. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) were the only other Dems to top 5%.

* In California, meanwhile, a new UC Berkeley poll conducted for the L.A. Times found Biden leading Warren in the Golden State, 22% to 18%. Sanders was a close third with 17%, followed by Harris with 13% in her own home state. Buttigieg, who had 10% support in the poll, was the only other candidate above 3%.

* Pointing to his internal polling, Donald Trump claimed yesterday, “We are winning in every single state that we polled.” That’s extremely hard to believe.

* Kamala Harris unveiled a proposal yesterday to expand the existing DACA program and create a pathway to citizenship for some Dreamers, even if Congress takes no action.

* Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), another presidential contender, unveiled his plan yesterday to address LGBTQ rights, which includes undoing many of the Trump administration’s policies.

* Despite several weeks of chatter, Rep. Mark Walker (R) has decided not to take on Sen. Thom Tillis (R) in a North Carolina primary next year. (Rumor has it Walker was waiting for White House support that never arrived.) The GOP incumbent will, however, still face a challenge from businessman Garland Tucker.

* And if it seems like you haven’t heard much from former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz lately, it’s not your imagination. Schultz, who was gearing up for an independent presidential campaign, has been sidelined after back surgery. He’s also reportedly suspended his political plans for a while and laid off much of his campaign staff.