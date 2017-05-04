Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.4.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In Georgia, there’s so much advertising in advance of next month’s congressional special election, a local television station added a news broadcast to its lineup. I’ve honestly never heard of such a thing.
* On a related note, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee yesterday announced a $1 million investment in Georgia’s 6th district, as part of a new offensive against Karen Handel (R), Jon Ossoff’s (D) opponent. The special election is June 20.
* Barack Obama this morning released a new video formally endorsing Emmanuel Macron in France’s presidential election. The former American president remains a popular figure in France.
* White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters yesterday he thinks it’s “somewhat sad” we’re still discussing the nature of Donald Trump’s 2016 victory. If Spicer believes that, he may want to let his boss know: “On 68 of the 176 days since Nov. 8, 2016, Trump has mentioned his campaign win in some way. That’s 38.6 percent of the days.”
* Entertainer Joe Piscopo had taken steps to run for governor in New Jersey last year, but yesterday, he bowed out unexpectedly.
* A local Minnesota Republican Party affiliate posted an image this week calling Rep. Keith Ellison (R-Minn.) Minnesota’s “head Muslim goat humper.” The chair of the state GOP said the person responsible for the message, who wasn’t identified, has resigned.
* The gubernatorial primary in Illinois is still 10 months away, but Chicago businessman J.B. Pritzker (D) began airing ads this week. That may seem excessive, but incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) started his ad campaign in March.
* And though Oklahoma’s gubernatorial race is likely to be tough for Democrats next year, the party has recruited a credible contender: Drew Edmondson, a former state attorney general, threw his hat into the ring this week.
