Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.25.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In Montana’s congressional special election, which is today, Republican Greg Gianforte said he’d publicly take a position on his party’s far-right health care plan once the Congressional Budget Office’s score came out. Last night, however, when asked about the CBO report, Gianforte sent the inquiring reporter to the hospital.
* On a related note, Donald Trump recorded a newly released robocall in support of Gianforte, describing him as a “wonderful guy.”
* In a new Fox News poll, Trump’s approval rating is down to 40%, dropping five points since last month’s poll. His disapproval rating is now up to 53%, climbing five points since April.
* Speaking of polling, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows the president’s approval rating down to 37%. The same survey found that a 54% majority believe Trump is abusing the powers of his office.
* Mike Pence headlined a political rally in Louisiana yesterday and touted the White House’s far-right budget.
* Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), apparently worried about his political standing, has agreed to host a local event on June 5, but only “a select group of constituents” have received invitations, and these guests have been provided with “a special promotional code” to obtain tickets.
* And the National Republican Congressional Committee conceded this week that it still sees tying every Democratic candidate to Nancy Pelosi as the party’s go-to move. “I think we’ll see if it works,” NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers (R-Ohio) said. “I believe it still works.”
