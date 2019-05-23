Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.23.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Monmouth University poll found 60% of Americans don’t think Donald Trump should be re-elected, while 37% believe he should get a second term. The gender gap stood out: among men, the president is -9, while among women, he’s -36.

* After North Korea threw several verbal jabs at Joe Biden, the Democrat’s campaign replied, “Given Vice President Biden’s record of standing up for American values and interests, it’s no surprise that North Korea would prefer that Donald Trump remain in the White House.”

* Under pressure from reproductive-rights advocates, DCCC Chair Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) yesterday canceled a scheduled fundraiser for Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.). Lipinski is an opponent of abortion rights and is generally seen as one of Congress’ most conservative Democrats.

* In the wake of Rep. Justin Amash’s (R-Mich.) endorsement of Trump’s impeachment, the DeVos family has decided to end its financial support for the Republican congressman. As the AP noted, the DeVos family is “politically powerful” in Amash’s home state of Michigan.

* Newly uncovered video of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) 1988 trip to the USSR is drawing scrutiny from multiple outlets, including Mother Jones and Politico.

* Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), who won re-election last year despite being under criminal indictment, hasn’t yet decided whether to run again in 2020, but he’ll face a primary rival if he does. Christopher Jacobs, a Buffalo-area state senator, announced the other day that he’s running in New York’s 27th regardless of Collins’ plans.

* And in Louisiana, Trump continues to push House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to run for governor this year against incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D). For now, the far-right congressman says he’s sticking with his congressional career. Election Day in Louisiana is just six months away.