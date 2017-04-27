Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.27.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In the wake of a controversy stemming from EPA chief Scott Pruitt headlining a Republican fundraiser in Oklahoma, EPA officials intend to correct the Oklahoma GOP’s “error” about the nature of the event.
* The DCCC, DSCC, and the Priorities USA Action super PAC each launched digital ads yesterday, targeting Republicans over their renewed health care push. The focus of the message was on Republicans’ undermining protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions. (Here’s the DSCC’s ad.)
* In Alabama, former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, twice removed from the bench for ethics violations, announced yesterday that he’s running for the U.S. Senate, joining a Republican primary field that’s likely to be quite crowded.
* And speaking of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn football coach, was gearing up for a gubernatorial campaign in his home state, but he announced this week that he’s passing on the race.
* After Donald Trump speaks at the NRA’s upcoming conference in Atlanta, he’ll also headline a fundraiser for Karen Handel, the Republican candidate in Georgia’s congressional special election.
* RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel argued yesterday that the Republican Party’s base is less likely to turn out in 2018 if there’s no progress on building a wall along the U.S./Mexico border. I’m not at all sure that’s true, but I guess her comments were intended to push GOP lawmakers on the issue.
* A woman in North Carolina illegally voted for Trump last year, casting a ballot in her dead mother’s name. A local Republican prosecutor has decided not to bring charges.
* Remember Dennis Kucinich, the former congressman and two-time presidential candidate? The Ohio Democrat, who left Capitol Hill four years ago, is apparently considering a gubernatorial campaign next year.
* And Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) hasn’t yet resigned from Congress, but he is temporarily stepping away from work, dealing with a broken foot.
