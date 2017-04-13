Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.13.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* More than a month before Montana’s May 25 congressional special election, Republicans are pouring money into Big Sky Country. The House GOP leadership’s super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, plans to spend “at least $1 million,” and the National Republican Congressional Committee’s has already bought nearly $150,000 in air time. Donald Trump Jr. is also scheduled to spend two days “barnstorming the state next week with GOP nominee Greg Gianforte.”
* On a related note, the same Wall Street Journal article added, “The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has yet to make a substantial investment in the Montana race. DCCC spokeswoman Meredith Kelly said the organization is now considering getting more involved.”
* In Alabama, the state’s Senate special election isn’t scheduled until 2018, but new Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is considering moving it up to this year.
* Looking ahead to the 2018 midterms, DCCC Communications Director Meredith Kelly told the Washington Post yesterday the committee has had had 275 “serious conversations” with potential candidates in 68 districts. “It’s absolutely moving much more quickly and with higher quality candidates” than in previous cycles, Kelly added.
* Former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s 2016 presidential campaign came up far short, but the Maryland Democrat appears to be gearing up to try again, visiting Iowa and South Carolina recently, and scheduling stops in New Hampshire next month.
* Iowa’s gubernatorial race got a little more crowded this week when former Iowa Democratic Party Chairwoman Andy McGuire launched her statewide campaign. As the Des Moines Register noted, McGuire, a physician and health care management executive, quickly picked up endorsements from a variety of party leaders, including Rep. Leonard Boswell.
* And while Pennsylvania Republicans continue to launch campaigns against Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) for 2018, they’re not the top-tier contenders GOP leaders are looking for. State Rep, Jim Christiana (R), who’s also a student in law school, kicked off his campaign this week.
* More than a month before Montana’s May 25 congressional special election, Republicans are pouring money into Big Sky Country. The House GOP leadership’s super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, plans to spend “at least $1 million,” and the National Republican Congressional Committee’s has already bought nearly $150,000 in air time. Donald Trump Jr. is also scheduled to spend two days “barnstorming the state next week with GOP nominee Greg Gianforte.”
* On a related note, the same Wall Street Journal article added, “The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has yet to make a substantial investment in the Montana race. DCCC spokeswoman Meredith Kelly said the organization is now considering getting more involved.”
* In Alabama, the state’s Senate special election isn’t scheduled until 2018, but new Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is considering moving it up to this year.
* Looking ahead to the 2018 midterms, DCCC Communications Director Meredith Kelly told the Washington Post yesterday the committee has had had 275 “serious conversations” with potential candidates in 68 districts. “It’s absolutely moving much more quickly and with higher quality candidates” than in previous cycles, Kelly added.
* Former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s 2016 presidential campaign came up far short, but the Maryland Democrat appears to be gearing up to try again, visiting Iowa and South Carolina recently, and scheduling stops in New Hampshire next month.
* Iowa’s gubernatorial race got a little more crowded this week when former Iowa Democratic Party Chairwoman Andy McGuire launched her statewide campaign. As the Des Moines Register noted, McGuire, a physician and health care management executive, quickly picked up endorsements from a variety of party leaders, including Rep. Leonard Boswell.
* And while Pennsylvania Republicans continue to launch campaigns against Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) for 2018, they’re not the top-tier contenders GOP leaders are looking for. State Rep, Jim Christiana (R), who’s also a student in law school, kicked off his campaign this week.