Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.2.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump claimed the other day that, thanks to his popularity, “millions and millions of people” joined the Republican Party. As it turns out, like too many of the president’s claims, that’s not true.
* Rep. Kevin Cramer (R), rumored to be gearing up for a Senate campaign in North Dakota, publicly mocked a group of Democratic women who wore white to Donald Trump’s congressional address this week. Politico reported that Cramer said the “poorly dressed” Democratic women wore “bad-looking white pantsuits” in solidarity with Hillary Clinton.
* Earlier this week, conservatives tried to organize rallies in support of Trump’s presidency. In some local gatherings, tens of people showed up.
* In Florida, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, considered a rising star in Democratic politics, kicked off his gubernatorial campaign this week. If elected, Gillum, who’s just 37 years old, would be Florida’s first African-American governor.
* In a bit of a surprise, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced this week that he will not run for governor in Ohio next year. Ryan is perhaps best known for his competitive challenge to Nancy Pelosi for the top leadership post among House Democrats earlier this year.
* In Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has a new problem: he voted for George W. Bush twice. Northam, who’ll face former Rep. Tom Perriello in a primary later this year, insists he wasn’t following politics closely at the time.
* Speaking of Virginia, Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who cannot legally run for another term, was asked this week whether he intended to run for president. “I don’t know,” he replied. “I might.”
* And Barack Obama isn’t just popular in the United States: tens of thousands of French citizens have signed a petition urging the American to be a candidate for president of France.
