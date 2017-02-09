Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.9.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) probably had no idea he was creating a meme this week when he said about Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”
* After making repeated references to a terrorist attack in Atlanta that did not happen, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insists he was referring to Orlando.
* Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) office estimates that the number of calls per day from citizens to Capitol Hill has reached around 1.5 million lately.
* As if Vladimir Putin’s intervention in the U.S. presidential race weren’t quite enough, Russia is also facing accusations that it’s intervened in the upcoming French presidential election, too.
* Michael Anton, a Trump-appointed staffer on the National Security Council, has a record of having published some striking content: “A senior national security official in the Trump administration wrote under a pseudonym last year that Islam is an inherently violent religion that is ‘incompatible with the modern West,’ defended the World War II-era America First Committee, which included anti-Semites, as ‘unfairly maligned,’ and called diversity ‘a source of weakness, tension and disunion.’”
* On a related note, USA Today continues to scrutinize recordings of Steve Bannon’s talk radio show, and the controversial comments he made on the air about religious minorities and immigrants.
* And the president continues to tweet angrily at things he sees on cable news in the morning. That includes today. I’m trying not to grow inured to the absurdity of these messages.
