Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.16.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* In Minnesota this week, a Republican won a state legislative special election by six points, which wouldn’t be especially notable except for the fact that Donald Trump carried this same county by 30 points in November.
* Despite some pressure from GOP leaders, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) has decided not to run for the Senate in his native Wisconsin next year.
* In the closely watched special election in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, former state Rep. Sally Harrell (D) has ended her campaign, giving a boost to Jon Ossoff’s (D) chances in HHS Secretary Tom Price’s former district.
* A story worth watching in the Silver State: “Nevada’s chief gaming regulator surreptitiously recorded a conversation with Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who approached him about interceding in a lawsuit on behalf of his biggest donor and Nevada’s wealthiest casino magnate, Sheldon Adelson, The Nevada Independent has learned.” Note, Laxalt is considered the top Republican candidate in Nevada’s gubernatorial race next year.
* The day after Breitbart News went after White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Alex Jones and Roger Stone – two figures important in Donald Trump’s orbit – piled on and called for his ouster.
* In Florida, there’s apparently growing chatter about Sen. Bill Nelson (D) facing a possible primary next year, and among the contenders may be Tim Canova, best known for a failed primary race against Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) last year.
* And in Kansas, it looks like Rep. Kevin Yoder (R) is eyeing next year’s gubernatorial race, which would create an interesting midterm dynamic. Yoder’s 3rd district is the most competitive in Kansas – Trump only won it narrowly – and could be a potential pick-up opportunity for Democrats.
* In Minnesota this week, a Republican won a state legislative special election by six points, which wouldn’t be especially notable except for the fact that Donald Trump carried this same county by 30 points in November.
* Despite some pressure from GOP leaders, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) has decided not to run for the Senate in his native Wisconsin next year.
* In the closely watched special election in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, former state Rep. Sally Harrell (D) has ended her campaign, giving a boost to Jon Ossoff’s (D) chances in HHS Secretary Tom Price’s former district.
* A story worth watching in the Silver State: “Nevada’s chief gaming regulator surreptitiously recorded a conversation with Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who approached him about interceding in a lawsuit on behalf of his biggest donor and Nevada’s wealthiest casino magnate, Sheldon Adelson, The Nevada Independent has learned.” Note, Laxalt is considered the top Republican candidate in Nevada’s gubernatorial race next year.
* The day after Breitbart News went after White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Alex Jones and Roger Stone – two figures important in Donald Trump’s orbit – piled on and called for his ouster.
* In Florida, there’s apparently growing chatter about Sen. Bill Nelson (D) facing a possible primary next year, and among the contenders may be Tim Canova, best known for a failed primary race against Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) last year.
* And in Kansas, it looks like Rep. Kevin Yoder (R) is eyeing next year’s gubernatorial race, which would create an interesting midterm dynamic. Yoder’s 3rd district is the most competitive in Kansas – Trump only won it narrowly – and could be a potential pick-up opportunity for Democrats.