Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.26.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The Associated Press, quoting a source close to Donald Trump, said the new president has not been able “to ‘enjoy’ the White House as he feels he deserves,” because of the recent criticism he’s faced. I hope he’s not waiting for pity.
* Foreign Policy reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to meet with congressional Republicans in Philadelphia for their biannual retreat – a first for a foreign leader. Congressional Democrats are not pleased with what they see as a “breach of standard protocol.”
* Despite several ongoing controversies, Tom Price appears likely to be confirmed as HHS Secretary, but a dark-money group called the 45Committee has nevertheless launched a $1 million ad campaign urging voters to tell senators to support his nomination.
* Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) announced yesterday that she’ll retire at the end of this Congress, but won’t seek any other office in 2018. The conservative congresswoman had been rumored to be interested in Kansas’ gubernatorial race next year.
* After Donald Trump condemned people who are registered to vote in two different states, multiple reports surfaced about the president’s chief strangest and his Treasury nominee being registered to vote in two different states.
* Evan McMullin, a former Republican aide on Capitol Hill who ran for president as an independent, is launching a new organization, Stand Up Republic, intended to defend conservative principles against the rise of Donald Trump.
* Professional conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claims he’s been invited by the White House to attend official press briefings and has “already been offered” credentials. Whether this is true or not remains unclear, but with Trump World, anything’s possible.
* In an unexpected move, the White House’s communications office has begun sending out campaign-style press releases to the media.
* And in Philadelphia this week, a television anchor complained on the air that Kellyanne Conway, a top official in Trump’s White House, is “good at bulls**t.” Noted without comment.
