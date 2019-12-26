Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.26.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As if there weren’t enough concerns about elections in Georgia, the Washington Post reported this week on election security experts raising concerns about the state’s new voting machines, which they believe “remain vulnerable to potential intrusions or malfunctions.”

* Though there was some question as to whether Donald Trump would support Sen. Susan Collins’ re-election bid, the president offered his support for the Maine Republican via Twitter this week.

* Joe Biden’s presidential campaign picked up an endorsement this week from Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), who also chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s political arm. The former vice president now has 23 endorsements from U.S. House Democrats, roughly double the totals from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, who have 11 each.

* Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign distanced itself from a vendor over the holiday break after learning that it used prison labor to make phone calls on behalf of the former New York mayor.

* Former Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), running to replace resigning Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), picked up endorsements the other day from six California Republican lawmakers. There are currently only seven Republicans in the state’s delegation, but that includes Hunter, who should be stepping down any day now, which means Issa now has the backing of the entire GOP delegation from the Golden State.

* And according to the Associated Press, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is on track tomorrow to become the first major 2020 presidential candidate to make stops in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney (D) has done the same thing, though polling suggests the former congressman is not yet in a competitive position.