Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.22.16
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Despite his previous condemnations of the lobbying industry, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has opened a new lobbying shop, which will be within walking distance of the White House.
* Kansas is still a ruby-red state, but as Gov. Sam Brownback’s (R) failures become more obvious, Democrats have made at least some gains in the state legislature, including adding 13 state House seats last month.
* The campaign to get Ben Carson confirmed as the next Secretary of HUD – a position he’s woefully unqualified for – is running into some behind-the-scenes troubles. BuzzFeed reports that the transition team is clashing with some of Carson’s top aides.
* Assuming Jeff Sessions is confirmed as the next Attorney General, scandal-plagued Alabama Gov. Bob Bentley (R) will soon have to choose his state’s next U.S. Senator. This week, the governor met with state Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who has twice been thrown off the bench for ethics violations, about the position.
* In Ohio, the number of people eyeing the 2018 gubernatorial race continues to grow, with Rep. Jim Renacci (R) reportedly letting Republican donors know he’s interested in the race. Term limits prevent incumbent Gov. John Kasich (R) from seeking a third term.
* The DSCC has chosen Mindy Myers as its new executive director, the first woman to ever hold the post. Myers is best known for her work as Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) campaign manager.
* In a bit of a surprise, Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, announced yesterday she will not join the race to become the next Democratic National Committee chair.
* And we can add Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to the list of political figures who assumed Hillary Clinton would be the next president. “I didn’t think President Trump had a chance at winning,” the GOP leader said this week. “It never occurred to me that he might be able to win.”
