Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.14.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Louisiana’s gubernatorial runoff election is just a couple of days away, and with Republicans concerned that incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) having the edge, the RNC is throwing another $1 million into the race.

* Yesterday was the cutoff for polls that would help candidates qualify for next week’s Democratic presidential primary debate. Ten candidates have made the cut, but former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who participated in the earlier debates, fell short.

* In Pennsylvania, the latest Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll found Donald Trump trailing each of the top Democratic candidates in head-to-head match-ups. Joe Biden, a Pennsylvania native, did the best, leading the president in the Keystone State by a 52%-43% margin.

* A year ago, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy (D) came up short in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate special election, but he did better than any Democratic candidate in the state since 1988. Espy announced yesterday that he’ll try again next year, taking on incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R).

* Speaking of Mississippi, Secretary of State-elect Michael Watson (R) endorsed reforming Mississippi’s current model for electing governors, which requires candidates to win both the statewide popular vote and a majority of the state’s legislative districts. “I’m definitely supportive of moving away from the current system,” Watson told the Clarion Ledger this week.

* To no one’s surprise, Republican Jon Huntsman is moving forward with plans to run for governor in Utah, hoping to reclaim the office he previously held. More recently, Huntsman served in ambassadorial posts in the Trump administration (in Russia) and the Obama administration (in China).

* Apparently lacking in any sense of shame, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, hoping to reclaim his old U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, is launching a new television ad highlighting his 2016 endorsement of Donald Trump. In the same ad, Sessions puts on a red “Make America Great Again” cap.

* And in Iowa, where John Delaney’s presidential campaign has struggled to catch on, the former Maryland congressman will air half-hour infomercials this weekend. The Des Moines Register reported that Delaney’s long campaign ads are “set to air across seven different media markets throughout the day.”