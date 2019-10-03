Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.3.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* As Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recovers in the hospital, NBC News noted this morning that the public doesn’t yet know the details of what happened or the severity of the circumstances that led to the presidential candidate’s emergency heart procedure.

* The latest national Monmouth poll found Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) leading former Vice President Joe Biden (D) in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, 28% to 25%. Sanders is third with 15%, and no other candidate topped 5% in the poll.

* The same poll found roughly 39% of registered voters believe Donald Trump deserves a second term, while 57% are ready for a new president.

* Much of the Democrats’ 2020 field participated in an MSNBC policy forum yesterday on addressing gun violence. NBC published a live-blog of the event.

* The lineup and podium order for the next Democratic presidential primary debate was announced yesterday, and it will be a one-night, 12-candidate event.

* With only a month remaining ahead of Louisiana’s gubernatorial race, Trump is urging his followers in the state to support either Eddie Rispone (R) or Ralph Abraham (R), one of whom is likely to advance to a probable runoff against incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

* Similarly, with time running out in Mississippi’s gubernatorial race, the president is throwing his support behind Tate Reeves’ (R) candidacy, arguing yesterday that his rival, state Attorney General Jim Hood (D), is “pro-Crooked Hillary.” In case anyone’s curious, the 2016 election was 1,058 days ago.