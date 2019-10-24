Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.24.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A new national Quinnipiac poll found Elizabeth Warren leading Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, 28% to 21%. (The previous Quinnipiac poll showed Warren with a more narrow, three-point advantage.) Bernie Sanders was third in the latest poll with 15%, and Pete Buttigieg was the only other candidate to reach double digits with a 10% showing.

* On a related note, Amy Klobuchar was sixth in the poll with 3%, which means the Minnesota senator has now qualified to participate in next month’s Democratic primary debate. For now, she’s one of nine candidates to meet the participation threshold.

* The latest Monmouth poll in South Carolina found Biden leading Warren, 33% to 16%, which is a much closer advantage than the same poll showed in July. Sanders is third in the poll with 12%.

* In Wisconsin, which is arguably the most important 2020 battleground state, the latest Marquette University Law School poll found Biden leading Donald Trump in the state by six points, 50% to 44%. The same results showed Sanders leading the president in the Badger State by two points, while Warren was up by one point. Marquette found Pete Buttigieg trailing Trump in a hypothetical matchup by two points.

* After briefly expressing tacit support for a presidential impeachment inquiry, Rep. Mark Amodei (R) has apparently lost his spot chairing Trump’s re-election campaign in Nevada.

* On a related note, though he wasn’t specific as to whom he was referring, Trump yesterday described his “Never Trump” Republican detractors as “human scum.”

* After Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) insisted that the Trump impeachment effort is a “lynching,” his Democratic rival, Jaime Harrison, raised $150,000 in one day for his 2020 campaign.

* And though I’m skeptical this will amount to much, Ed Stack, the CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods and a longtime Republican donor, is reportedly weighing an independent presidential bid next year.