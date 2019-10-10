Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.10.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A day after saying he intended to scale back his campaign schedule in the wake of his heart attack, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told NBC News yesterday he “misspoke” and intends to “get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign.”

* On a related note, the Vermont senator said he knew about the heart attack for a few days before it was disclosed to the public, but Sanders added that he’s nevertheless comfortable with the way his campaign handled the matter. “No apologies,” he said.

* Joe Biden yesterday made an unequivocal statement in support for Donald Trump’s impeachment, a step he’d previously been reluctant to take.

* On a related note, the former vice president’s campaign sent a written complaint to New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet yesterday, questioning the newspaper’s decision to publish an op-ed from Peter Schweizer and pointing to what Team Biden sees as a larger pattern of “journalistic malpractice.”

* And speaking of Biden’s campaign, it also reached out to Facebook about taking down a Trump campaign attack ad that includes demonstrably false claims. The social-media giant refused.

* Despite having qualified for next week’s Democratic presidential primary debate, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is now saying she may boycott the event in order to protest a process she believes is “rigged” against her and candidates like her.

* Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said this week that she would continue to forgo big-dollar fundraising events, even if she wins her party’s presidential nomination next year. The senator later clarified, however, that she’d headline high-dollar events for the Democratic Party, but not to benefit her own campaign directly.

* And Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Texas) was planning to retire at the end of this Congress, but she announced last yesterday that she’ll run for re-election one last time next year.