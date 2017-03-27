In the wake of failure, Republicans eager to push tax cuts

Positing that health care was about to die, I asked Brady if re-writing the tax code would be any easier. “Tax reform is the hardest lift in a generation,” he told me, shaking his head. “So that would be a big challenge.”



“If you couldn’t get health care done,” I ask him, “how can you get tax reform done?”



Brady thought for a moment. “Every Republican is all-in on tax reform. We still have a lot of work. But it’s just a natural issue for us in a very positive way.”