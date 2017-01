The unbreakable bond between Trump and his television remote

As he settles into the presidency, Donald Trump spoke with the New York Times yesterday about his transition into public service. He noted, among other things, that his pre-White House routine hasn’t changed that much: Trump likes to get up early and watch television news

But his meetings now begin at 9 a.m., earlier than they used to, which significantly curtails his television time. Still, Mr. Trump, who does not read books, is able to end his evenings with plenty of television.





Nevertheless, it’s not at all surprising. One of the common threads tying together many of the recent profiles on Trump’s nascent presidency is his love of television news. Politico spoke this week to someone close to Trump who



This isn’t intended as criticism, necessarily. I happen to love television. I work for a television show and get paid by a television network.



That said, there are a couple of things notable about the president’s viewing habits. First, it’d odd that he finds the time. Obama and Clinton used to talk frequently about briefing papers and reports they’d read after leaving the Oval Office at night. Why isn’t Trump, who has little familiarity with government and public policy, doing the same?



That's one of the more striking paragraphs I've seen written about an American president in a while. Second, as an interesting Washington Post report added this morning, the president seems to make reflexive policy pronouncements in response to whatever crosses his screen.

Over the past 12 or so hours, President Trump has made two major policy pronouncements via Twitter. On Tuesday night, he said he may “send the Feds!” to combat the “carnage” in Chicago, and on Wednesday morning, he said he planned to launch a “major investigation” of voter fraud.



Both of these things can pretty easily be traced back to one source: Trump’s television.