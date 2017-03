The Trump University fraud case comes to a close

If this sounds familiar, it’s because the $25 million settlement was first agreed to last month, but one of the plaintiffs wanted to opt out to pursue a case against Trump on her own. Judge Curiel, whom Trump once condemned as “ a total disgrace ” as part of a racist tirade, today brought the matter to a close, dismissing the final objection.It’s an outcome that wasn’t supposed to happen at all. A year ago, Trump boasted during a debate, “This is a case I could have settled very easily, but I don’t settle cases very easily when I’m right.” After boasting that the Better Business Bureau gave Trump University an “A” rating – a claim that turned out to be a brazen lie – Trump added, “Again, I don’t settle cases. I don’t do it because that’s why I don’t get sued very often, because I don’t settle, unlike a lot of other people.” (The assertion that doesn’t he “get sued very often” also turned out to be a demonstrable falsehood .)After the election Trump settled the case he said he’d never settle, shortly before he was supposed to take the stand in his own fraud case.Circling back to our previous coverage , I’ve long believed the “Trump U” controversy has been under-appreciated. The Washington Post reported in 2015 about students sometimes “max[ing] out their credit cards to pay tens of thousands of dollars for insider knowledge they believed could make them wealthy.”