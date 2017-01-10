The Republican ‘Obamacare’ repeal crusade starts to unravel

Anxiety about repealing Obamacare without a replacement got a lot more visible in the U.S. Senate on Monday evening, as a half-dozen Republican senators called publicly for slowing down the process.



[A]t least three other GOP senators have now expressed reservations about eliminating the Affordable Care Act without first settling on an alternative. That brings the total to nine – well more than the three defections it would take to deprive Republicans of the majority they would likely need to get repeal through Congress.