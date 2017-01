The Republican ‘Obamacare’ crusade is off to a very shaky start

The original GOP idea, of course, was “repeal and replace,” but that fell out of favor when it dawned on Republicans that replacing an effective reform system is extremely difficult, and they had no idea how to achieve their goals.



But as the new Congress gets underway, even “repeal and delay” is running into trouble. Bloomberg Politics Since Election Day, Republicans have coalesced around a health care idea called “repeal and delay.” Roughly speaking, the strategy involves GOP lawmakers using their majority status to quickly pass legislation that repeals the Affordable Care Act, while also leaving the law – or at least most of it – intact for years while Republicans work on their alternative.The original GOP idea, of course, was “repeal and replace,” but that fell out of favor when it dawned on Republicans that replacing an effective reform system is extremely difficult, and they had no idea how to achieve their goals.But as the new Congress gets underway, even “repeal and delay” is running into trouble. Bloomberg Politics reported today:

A fourth Republican senator has voiced strong doubts about the party’s current strategy to repeal Obamacare without detailing a replacement, more than enough to scuttle efforts to deliver swiftly on a central promise from President-elect Donald Trump.



Bob Corker of Tennessee told reporters Friday morning that he wanted a different approach.



“Repeal and replacement should take place simultaneously,” he said.





Most Republican leaders, however, reject that model – because they have political goals in mind, not policy goals. GOP officials want to pass an “Obamacare” repeal bill so that they can say, “Hey look, we repealed ‘Obamacare.’” They do not, however, want to deal with the sweeping, potentially life-or-death consequences of such an approach, so Republicans insist on pushing legislation that looks like repeal, while buying the party some time to come up with an ACA alternative – which they’ve been working on



Bob Corker said this morning that this approach doesn’t work for him, and in a development that should matter a great deal to his party’s leadership, he’s not the only one.



