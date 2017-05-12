The perils of defending Donald Trump

Anyone who thinks this is connected to a coverup of “Russian collusion” has to believe that both [Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein] and [Attorney General Jeff Sessions] would participate in such a corrupt scheme. I don’t. It is, in fact, absurd to think that. Reread the Rosenstein memo – a few times. There’s the story. Comey was wrong in July, wrong in subsequent statements, wrong as recently as last week and refused to admit error.



The story is a straight-line one, and it’s about Rosenstein.