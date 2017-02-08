The ‘most anti-American statement ever made’ by a U.S. president

Sen. John McCain rebuked President Donald Trump on the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon, lashing Trump’s defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend as “either terribly misinformed or incredibly biased.”



The Arizona senator, who has emerged as one of Trump’s chief Republican foils on foreign policy and national security issues, never mentioned Trump by name. But as he spoke in favor of anti-Putin activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, McCain clearly singled out Trump’s comments about Putin on Sunday, when Trump compared Putin’s strong-armed history of cracking down on dissidents to the United States’ own record on human rights.