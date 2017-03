Team Trump’s Russian communications come into sharper focus

USA Today Maybe we’ve been going about this the wrong way. Perhaps, instead of asking which members of Donald Trump’s team had communications with Russian officials, we should ask which members of Trump’s team didn’t have communications with Russian officials.USA Today reported yesterday on two of the Republican’s policy advisors also meeting with the Russian ambassador months before the U.S. presidential election.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not the only member of President Trump’s campaign who spoke to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at a diplomacy conference connected to the Republican National Convention in July. At least two more members of the Trump campaign’s national security officials also spoke with Kislyak at the event, and several more Trump national security advisers were in attendance.



It’s unknown what the Trump campaign officials who spoke with the ambassador – J.D. Gordon and Carter Page – discussed with him. Those who took part in the events in Cleveland said it is not unusual for presidential campaign teams to interact with diplomats.



However, the newly-revealed communications further contradict months of repeated denials by Trump officials that his campaign had contact with officials representing the Russian government.





Complicating matters further, Carter Page, one of Trump’s unconventional choices for a foreign-policy advisor, told PBS two weeks ago that he “ As we’ve documented for months , leading members of Team Trump, including the president and vice president, have insisted that there were no pre-election contacts between the Republican campaign and Russian officials. There’s a growing body of evidence that suggests these claims were demonstrably untrue, raising additional questions as to why Trump’s aides felt the need to obscure what actually happened.Complicating matters further, Carter Page, one of Trump’s unconventional choices for a foreign-policy advisor, told PBS two weeks ago that he “ had no meetings ” last year with any Russian officials. Last night, however, following the release of the USA Today report, Page told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that he does not deny meeting Sergey Kislyak in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention.



Did any other members of Team Trump meet with the Russian ambassador? As a matter of fact,

Did any other members of Team Trump meet with the Russian ambassador? As a matter of fact, yes

Michael T. Flynn, then Donald J. Trump’s incoming national security adviser, had a previously undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador in December to “establish a line of communication” between the new administration and the Russian government, the White House said on Thursday.



Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and now a senior adviser, also participated in the meeting at Trump Tower with Mr. Flynn and Sergey I. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador.