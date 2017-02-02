Team Trump puts Iran ‘on notice,’ won’t explain what that means

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer wouldn’t expand Thursday on what President Donald Trump’s national security advisor meant when he said the U.S. was putting Iran “on notice.”



“The President and national security adviser wants to put Iran on notice but haven’t specified what that is,” a reporter asked Spicer at the daily briefing. “What options are on the table? Are there any options like military action that might be off the table at this point?”



Spicer did not specify what retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn meant when he said Wednesday that “we are officially putting Iran on notice,” after the nation tested a ballistic missile.