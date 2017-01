Team Trump pushes Schumer away with ridicule, scorn

“Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!”





Throughout President Obama’s two terms, pundits and assorted politicos routinely urged him



The arguments were



I’m curious what those pundits will say now that Trump is doing the exact opposite, forgoing schmoozing and embracing public scorn.



In case the White House has forgotten, it’s a 52-48 Senate and Republicans will need Democratic support to achieve many of its goals. Faced with this basic arithmetic, Trump has decided it’s in his interests to target the Democratic leader with belligerence and mockery.



We’ll see how that works out for the West Wing.





Putting aside the unnerving fact that Trump appears to communicate like an intemperate 12 year old, what’s unclear is what the White House hopes to achieve by ridiculing the Democrats’ Senate leader.Throughout President Obama’s two terms, pundits and assorted politicos routinely urged him to schmooze more with Republicans, working from the assumption that the president might get more bipartisan cooperation if he forged personal relationships with far-right GOP lawmakers determined to destroy him.The arguments were always quite silly , but they were nevertheless a Beltway favorite: presidents who enjoy genuine friendships with policymakers in the opposing party get more done.I’m curious what those pundits will say now that Trump is doing the exact opposite, forgoing schmoozing and embracing public scorn.In case the White House has forgotten, it’s a 52-48 Senate and Republicans will need Democratic support to achieve many of its goals. Faced with this basic arithmetic, Trump has decided it’s in his interests to target the Democratic leader with belligerence and mockery.We’ll see how that works out for the West Wing.