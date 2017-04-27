Team Trump launches a misguided anti-immigrant effort

Never mind that immigrants on the whole – undocumented or in the U.S. legally – are less prone to crime than native Americans…. Even if the facts showed otherwise, there are good reasons this country doesn’t create separate programs for victims of crimes by Jews or Catholics or African Americans or Asians or juveniles or short people. Categorizing criminals in this way is not going to provide any special comfort to victims. And, by underscoring and overpublicizing the acts of some members, such efforts are the first step toward assigning guilt to a group.



This runs contrary to the core American value that people deserve to be judged as individuals, based on their own behavior. To do otherwise is the very definition of prejudice.