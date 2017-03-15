On Team Trump, influence of the ‘Inhofe brigade’ matters

At least half a dozen former aides to Inhofe – and counting – have been hired into top positions at the EPA and the White House. The chief of staff and deputy chief of staff to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a fellow Oklahoman and longtime friend of Inhofe, spent years working for the senator. Pruitt’s senior advisers on air, climate and legal issues are Inhofe alumni. In addition, two former Inhofe aides have become top domestic and international energy and environmental advisers to President Trump. […]



Ryan Jackson, Inhofe’s former chief of staff, helps account for part of why so many of the senator’s aides are now helping guide the administration’s policymaking. Jackson, who helped shepherd Pruitt’s nomination, then became the administrator’s chief of staff and started tapping his former colleagues for top agency posts.