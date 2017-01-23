Team Trump: Americans will not see the president’s tax returns

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the president would not be releasing his tax returns, reversing months of repeated campaign-trail promises to do so after an audit is completed.



Conway’s comments came in response to a Whitehouse.gov petition with more than 200,000 signatures calling on Trump to release his tax returns. Any petition on the site that receives 100,000 signatures in 30 days receives a response from the White House; this petition reached twice that in two days.



“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”