Team Trump: Americans will not see the president’s tax returns

Of course, that was before Election Day, when Trump and his team were clearly afraid the information on his tax returns would hurt his chances of success, making him the first major-party nominee since Watergate to insist on unexplained secrecy. When a politician and his team change their story, it’s usually evidence of a problem. Take Donald Trump and his tax returns, for example.As recently as May, the then-candidate said that he’d “like to” disclose the tax documents, “hopefully before the election,” but his campaign never followed through. Initially, Team Trump said the decision was the result of an audit, which may nor may not exist. Soon after, the defense for secrecy evolved into include odd claims about the returns detracting from Trump’s message and arguments about the materials’ complexity Of course, that was before Election Day, when Trump and his team were clearly afraid the information on his tax returns would hurt his chances of success, making him the first major-party nominee since Watergate to insist on unexplained secrecy. How about now that he’s actually the president?

Conway’s comments came in response to a Whitehouse.gov petition with more than 200,000 signatures calling on Trump to release his tax returns. Any petition on the site that receives 100,000 signatures in 30 days receives a response from the White House; this petition reached twice that in two days.



“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Conway said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”