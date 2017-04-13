Tax reform shouldn’t be decided by a debate over branding
With many Republican officials focusing attention on tax reform, the party is already divided over something called a border adjustment tax, which House Republican leaders support, but Senate Republicans hate. The provision, which would effectively impose a tax on imports, matters a great deal – it’s intended to help pay for the broader GOP goal of lower rates – and some presidential leadership will be necessary to resolve the intra-party fight.
With that in mind, it raised a few eyebrows when Donald Trump declared earlier this year, “Anytime I hear ‘border adjustment,’ I don’t love it.”
That led many to believe the White House was, at best, skeptical of the idea, but that wasn’t quite right. In this case, we needed to take Trump very literally: when he hears the words “border adjustment,” he doesn’t like it, not because he doubts the utility of the policy, but because he’s uncomfortable with the phrase itself.
This came up during Trump’s interview yesterday with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo:
BARTIROMO: How are you on the border adjustment tax? Have you decided?
TRUMP: I haven’t really wanted to talk about it. I have my own feelings. I don’t like the word “adjustment.” … I don’t like the term “border adjustment.”
BARTIROMO: Any tax at the border?
TRUMP: Weak. Let’s call it an import tax. Let’s call it a reciprocal tax.
Asked about his policy position, Trump responded by talking about word-choice. He has opinions about the underlying idea, but his perspective is shaped by his concerns about which words might sound “weak.”
