Steve King’s racially charged comments put Republicans on the spot

In an interview on CNN on Monday, King said he “meant exactly what I said.”



“You cannot rebuild your civilization with somebody else’s babies. You’ve got to keep your birth rate up and that you need to teach your children your values” and in doing so, then you can grow your population and you can strengthen your culture, you can strengthen your way of life,” King said.



King called Western Civilization a “superior culture” and said some cultures contribute more to American society than others.



“If you go down the road a few generations or maybe centuries with the intermarriage, I’d like to see an America that’s just so homogenous that we look a lot the same,” King added.