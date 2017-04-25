State Department retreats after promoting Trump’s for-profit business

A glowing description of President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago – calling it the “winter White House” – was posted on State Department websites, bringing criticism from ethics watchdogs and Democrats. […]



The text appeared on the website for Share America, a State Department platform intended to “spark discussion and debate on important topics;” the website for the U.S. Embassy in the United Kingdom and the Facebook page for the U.S. Embassy in Albania.