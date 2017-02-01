State Department officials take a stand against Trump’s Muslim ban

It started out in Washington. Then it went to Jakarta. Then across Africa. One version even showed up on Facebook.



Within hours, a State Department dissent cable, asserting that President Trump’s executive order to temporarily bar citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries would not make the nation safer, traveled like a chain letter — or a viral video.



The cable wended its way through dozens of American embassies around the world, quickly emerging as one of the broadest protests by American officials against their president’s policies. And it is not over yet.