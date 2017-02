Some intelligence officials don’t trust Trump with sensitive info

“The reason you’re my first stop is that, as you know, I have a running war with the media,”



The day after his inauguration, less than 24 hours into his presidency, Donald Trump traveled to Langley to deliver an odd, rambling speech to the Central Intelligence Agency. Early on his remarks, the new president made a point to explain why he was there."The reason you're my first stop is that, as you know, I have a running war with the media," Trump said . "They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth. And they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community. And I just want to let you know, the reason you're the number-one stop is exactly the opposite – exactly."In reality, of course, Trump's feud with the intelligence community wasn't a media creation; it was a real problem that the Republican created, seemingly on purpose, over the course of many months. Trump, before and after the election, publicly attacked the intelligence community's integrity, accuracy, and reliability in unprecedented ways.If this Wall Street Journal report is any indication, it's safe to assume intelligence professionals noticed.

U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from President Donald Trump because they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. […]



In some of these cases of withheld information, officials have decided not to show Mr. Trump the sources and methods that the intelligence agencies use to collect information, the current and former officials said. Those sources and methods could include, for instance, the means that an agency uses to spy on a foreign government.