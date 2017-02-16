Some intelligence officials don’t trust Trump with sensitive info

Senator Chris Murphy, member of the foreign relations committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about the animosity between U.S. intelligence and Donald Trump, and the need for a credible investigation of the connections between the Trump regime and Russia.

U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from President Donald Trump because they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter. […]



In some of these cases of withheld information, officials have decided not to show Mr. Trump the sources and methods that the intelligence agencies use to collect information, the current and former officials said. Those sources and methods could include, for instance, the means that an agency uses to spy on a foreign government.