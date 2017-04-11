Sex scandal forces Alabama’s Republican governor to resign

John Archibald, columnist for the Birmingham News, talks with Rachel Maddow about the sex and ethics scandal that forced Alabama Governor Robert Bentley out of office, and the further political fallout that could affect others like appointed Senator…

The resignation of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley came amid allegations that he tried to cover-up an adulterous affair with a former adviser. He announced the move on Monday night, shortly after being booked on two campaign-related charges – failure to file campaign disclosures and failure to disclose economic interests. […]



Bentley’s exit comes as the state’s House Judiciary Committee wrapped up its first day of impeachment hearings following the release of a tawdry report detailing the governor’s alleged affair with Rebekah Caldwell Mason.