Seven years later, an answer to the question, ‘Where are the women?’
Ms. Melissa Murray Esq
Professor of Law, NYU School of Law
Ms. Busy Philipps
Actor and Advocate
Dr. Yashica Robinson M.D.
Medical Director, Alabama Women’s Center for Reproductive Alternatives
Ms. Christina Bennett
Communications Director, Family Institute of Connecticut
Ms. Melissa Ohden
Kansas City, Missouri
Ms. Jennifer Dalven
Director, ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project
Dr. Owen Phillips M.D.
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
Ms. H.K. Gray
Activist, Youth Testify
As the above photo makes clear, the common thread tying the witnesses together was gender: they’re all women.
And while that makes sense given the subject matter – American women’s reproductive rights are clearly in jeopardy – the hearing immediately brought to mind a panel assembled by House Republicans in February 2012, when there was a GOP majority in the chamber.
The House Oversight Committee, led at the time by then-Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), held a similar hearing on reproductive rights, which featured an opening panel with five witnesses. Each of the five were men.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) asked a good question at the time: “Where are the women? When I look at this panel, I don’t see one, single woman representing the tens of millions of women across the country who want and need coverage for basic preventive health care services.”
Soon after, most the Democratic women on the panel left the room in protest.
Taken together, they create revelatory bookends, don’t they?