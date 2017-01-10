Senator accidentally speaks his mind about Trump’s cabinet picks

Rachel Maddow looks at the important role of vetting in the selection of past cabinet officials and notes the concerned of the Office of Government Ethics about how the Trump team has barged ahead with nominations, heedless of the vetting process.

When The Huffington Post asked [Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe] on Monday night if this same standard of disclosing foreign payments should apply to Trump’s Cabinet nominees, he said it shouldn’t.



“So it’s different now because it’s Trump?” we asked.



“That’s just right,” Inhofe said.



“That’s right?” we asked to clarify.



“Yeah,” he said.