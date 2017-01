Senator accidentally speaks his mind about Trump’s cabinet picks

Close video Trump skimps on crucial vetting of nominees Rachel Maddow looks at the important role of vetting in the selection of past cabinet officials and notes the concerned of the Office of Government Ethics about how the Trump team has barged ahead with nominations, heedless of the vetting process. share tweet email save Embed



Now, however, it’s Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees who are under consideration – despite the fact that FBI background checks and Office of Government Ethics scrutiny



The point, of course, is that Senate Republicans seem to have a very different set of standards for Trump’s nominees than they did for Obama’s nominees. The Huffington Post found one GOP senator who was As President Obama’s cabinet nominees were advancing in 2009, then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sent a letter to Democratic leaders, insisting among other things that senators have a chance to review the nominees’ FBI background checks and the Office of Government Ethics’ vetting letters.Now, however, it’s Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees who are under consideration – despite the fact that FBI background checks and Office of Government Ethics scrutiny haven’t been completed for many of the president-elect’s picks. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took the cheeky step yesterday of sending Mitch McConnell his own 2009 letter yesterday, with a different date.The point, of course, is that Senate Republicans seem to have a very different set of standards for Trump’s nominees than they did for Obama’s nominees. The Huffington Post found one GOP senator who was surprisingly candid on the matter.

When The Huffington Post asked [Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe] on Monday night if this same standard of disclosing foreign payments should apply to Trump’s Cabinet nominees, he said it shouldn’t.



“So it’s different now because it’s Trump?” we asked.



“That’s just right,” Inhofe said.



“That’s right?” we asked to clarify.



“Yeah,” he said.