Senate Republicans get the Supreme Court fight backwards

But perhaps the very worst of the GOP arguments came this morning from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). TPM Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a variety of talking points as part of the fight over the Supreme Court vacancy, each of which are factually wrong . Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said Republicans had to block Merrick Garland’s Supreme Court nomination last year because Republicans “ didn’t agree ” to give him a vote – which may be true, but it’s also a strikingly underwhelming argument.Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said today Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination has the benefit of “ super-legitimacy ,” because the American electorate knew in advance that the next president would fill the existing Supreme Court vacancy. That might be compelling, were it not for an annoying detail: Hillary Clinton received nearly 3 million more votes from American voters than Donald Trump. (Cruz, who also endorsed an eight-member court when he assumed Hillary Clinton would win, is now bemoaning Democratic obstructionism, imposing real injuries on irony.)But perhaps the very worst of the GOP arguments came this morning from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). TPM reported on the senator’s case, as presented on MSNBC.

“It certainly is the end of bipartisanship on judges,” if Democrats filibuster Gorsuch, Graham told reporters, in an exchange broadcast by MSNBC. “We’ll have a partisan vote on every federal judge, at least at the circuit and Supreme Court level. Reaching across the aisle will be a thing of the past. You’ll get more ideological judges. And it makes every open Senate seat a referendum on the future of the Supreme Court. That’s what happens when you do it within one party.”



Asked if McConnell would invoke the nuclear option if faced with a filibuster, Graham responded, “Oh yeah, we have no other choice.”



“We’re not going to have a rule, a tradition in the Senate where they get their judges and President Trump can’t get his,” he said.