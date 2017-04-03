Senate Republicans get the Supreme Court fight backwards

“It certainly is the end of bipartisanship on judges,” if Democrats filibuster Gorsuch, Graham told reporters, in an exchange broadcast by MSNBC. “We’ll have a partisan vote on every federal judge, at least at the circuit and Supreme Court level. Reaching across the aisle will be a thing of the past. You’ll get more ideological judges. And it makes every open Senate seat a referendum on the future of the Supreme Court. That’s what happens when you do it within one party.”



Asked if McConnell would invoke the nuclear option if faced with a filibuster, Graham responded, “Oh yeah, we have no other choice.”



“We’re not going to have a rule, a tradition in the Senate where they get their judges and President Trump can’t get his,” he said.