Senate Democrats prepare to hold open Supreme Court vacancy

After Donald Trump won the Republican nomination, and everyone assumed there was simply no way Americans would elect a ridiculous television personality to the world’s most powerful office, the GOP gambit was destined to become one of the all-time miscalculations.



Or so we thought, right up until Election Day.



The question now is what the Senate Democratic minority intends to do about it. A week after the election, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that Senate Republicans’ treatment of a qualified, moderate jurist was



Merkley added, “There’s no legitimacy to a Supreme Court justice in a seat that’s been stolen from one administration and handed to another. We need to do everything we possibly can to block it.”



Close video Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' Supreme Court seat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the Senate Republicans’ radical refusal to allow President Obama to name a Supreme Court justice, and how Democrats plan to treat Donald Trump’s nominee. share tweet email save Embed For months, the Senate Republicans’ Supreme Court gamble looked like the boneheaded political strategy of the decade. GOP senators launched a radical and unprecedented blockade, refusing to consider President Obama’s compromise nominee, because they thought their party would soon control the White House and Congress.After Donald Trump won the Republican nomination, and everyone assumed there was simply no way Americans would elect a ridiculous television personality to the world’s most powerful office, the GOP gambit was destined to become one of the all-time miscalculations.Or so we thought, right up until Election Day.The question now is what the Senate Democratic minority intends to do about it. A week after the election, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that Senate Republicans’ treatment of a qualified, moderate jurist was effectively a political crime . A Supreme Court seat, the Oregon senator argued, was “stolen from the Obama administration and the construct of our Constitution. And it’s being delivered to an administration that has no right to fill it.”Merkley added, “There’s no legitimacy to a Supreme Court justice in a seat that’s been stolen from one administration and handed to another. We need to do everything we possibly can to block it.”And what might that include? Rachel asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) about his party’s plans, and his comments were surprising.

SCHUMER: I can’t – it’s hard for me to imagine a nominee that Donald Trump would choose that would get Republican support that we could support. So you’re right.



MADDOW: And so you will do your best to hold the seat open?



SCHUMER: Absolutely.