Senate Democrats prepare to hold open Supreme Court vacancy

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks with Rachel Maddow about the Senate Republicans’ radical refusal to allow President Obama to name a Supreme Court justice, and how Democrats plan to treat Donald Trump’s nominee.

SCHUMER: I can’t – it’s hard for me to imagine a nominee that Donald Trump would choose that would get Republican support that we could support. So you’re right.



MADDOW: And so you will do your best to hold the seat open?



SCHUMER: Absolutely.