Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s isolation is a problem

It’s against this backdrop that the Washington Post All is not well with the State Department. With Donald Trump in the White House, the agency has been marginalized and ignored in ways without modern precedent . The president seems a little too eager to slash the State Department’s budget – a move that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson inexplicably embraced, further demoralizing the department.Let’s put it this way: when U.S. military leaders are more concerned about the State Department’s budget than the Secretary of State, there’s a problem.The Atlantic recently spoke to one unnamed State Department officer who said, in reference to White House officials, “They really want to blow this place up…. I don’t think this administration thinks the State Department needs to exist.”It’s against this backdrop that the Washington Post reports today on Tillerson’s increasing isolation.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson takes a private elevator to his palatial office on the seventh floor of the State Department building, where sightings of him are rare on the floors below.



On many days, he blocks out several hours on his schedule as “reading time,” when he is cloistered in his office poring over the memos he prefers ahead of in-person meetings.



Most of his interactions are with an insular circle of political aides who are new to the State Department. Many career diplomats say they still have not met him, and some have been instructed not to speak to him directly – or even make eye contact.