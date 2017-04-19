Sean Spicer’s newest trick: debating the meaning of the word ‘is’

Rachel Maddow looks at recent awkward behavior by the Trump administration and the difficulty foreign policy experts are having determining whether the administration is woefully incompetent or deliberate and calculating.

Spicer … denied that Trump misspoke when he talked about the ships. “The president said that we have an armada going towards the peninsula. That’s a fact, it happened,” Spicer said.



But then Spicer corrected himself, noting that it had not in fact happened. “It is happening, rather,” he said.