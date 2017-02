Russian confirmations complicate dubious White House denials

There are some problems with this posture. For one thing, many U.S. intelligence officials have suggested Team Trump’s claims aren’t true. For another, some Russian officials have confirmed that Team Trump’s claims aren’t true.



As the Times’ The official White House line on pre-election contacts between Team Trump and Russia has been consistent for months: there were no communications. Any suggestions to the contrary, Donald Trump and his aides have insisted, are completely wrong.There are some problems with this posture. For one thing, many U.S. intelligence officials have suggested Team Trump’s claims aren’t true. For another, some Russian officials have confirmed that Team Trump’s claims aren’t true.The New York Times picks up today on a story I’ve been emphasizing for months : despite the White House’s denials, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak have both said , on the record, that Vladimir Putin’s government was in communications with the Trump campaign before Election Day in the U.S.As the Times’ report makes clear, the communications wouldn’t necessarily have to be seen as scandalous.

Under ordinary circumstances, few in Washington would blink at the statements by Mr. Ryabkov or Mr. Kislyak. It is common for foreign governments to reach out to American presidential candidates, and many foreign diplomats believe it is part of their job to get to know people who may soon be crucial to maintaining alliances or repairing broken relationships.